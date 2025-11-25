Independent petition urges Starmer to protect HIV/Aids funding – and save lives
The Independent is calling on the British government to protect what is left of foreign HIV/Aids funding as international aid cuts plunge care into an unprecedented crisis
The Independent has launched a petition calling for the UK government to protect funding for HIV/Aids programmes around the world amid unprecedented cuts that have already cost lives.
The world was on track to ending the Aids pandemic by 2030, according to the United Nations.
But with the US, the UK and other countries slashing funding to response programmes around the world – and with further cuts on the horizon – we risk returning to the terrifying days at the height of the crisis.
According to our estimates, hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, will die, infections will soar, and the number of HIV-resistant strains will double. This is already playing out on the ground.
The Independent travelled to Uganda, Zimbabwe and Senegal as part of an eight-month investigative and documentary film project.
We met HIV patients who are dying after losing access to medication, mothers unable to prevent transmission to their unborn babies, and medics forced to work for free with shrinking supplies. Three of the people we interviewed in March have since died because they lost access to their medication – a fourth is gravely ill.
The Independent is deeply worried that Sir Keir Starmer has decided to continue to cut international aid funding. The UK government has already announced it will reduce its contribution to the Global Fund by £150 million.
More decisions on funding to support vital work on HIV care around the world are still to come.
To quote Grace, a volunteer healthworker in Uganda whose patients are dying every week and who has signed the petition: We cannot allow this to happen, and we need your support to help stop it.
We must protect funding for HIV care.
