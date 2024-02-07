Man killed and eaten by hyenas near university in Kenyan capital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was mauled to death by hyenas and his remains were found by the wildlife authorities as they led an investigation into the rampant attacks by the animals in Nairobi, Kenya.

A man was killed and two others were wounded near a university that borders the Nairobi National Park, sparking protests by students who demanded stringent safety measures.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said Tuesday that they found partial remains of a man as they were investigating an attack on a 21-year-old engineering student, Kevin Mwendwa, who lost his thumb in the attack.

The man who was killed has been identified as Anthony Pasha and his relatives said he had gone to collect firewood when the attack took place.

"The hyena came, it attacked him, chased him from the forest, put him down here," Kaaji Lesian, the victim’s cousin, told The Associated Press. "He left his firewood exactly where you are seeing them ... down there."

Mr Mwendwa, the injured student of the Multimedia University on the outskirts of Nairobi, said he was attacked by a hyena late Monday on a road that borders the Nairobi National Park in Ongata Rongai.

The students of the university held a protest on Tuesday and blocked streets, prompting the police to use teargas to break the demonstrations.

The wild animals from the Nairobi National Park have been distressing the community (AP)

"The university is not safe because we are near the national park," said Ochieng Kefah, a student at Multimedia University, who was among the protesters. "The government should, maybe, put some restrictions on the movement of the animals."

The wildlife service said they had put down one of the hyenas and its carcass was being examined to determine if the hyena had rabies or other diseases.

They are also working to identify whether there are hyena dens around the university.

A local person points where Anthony Shungea Pasha who was thoroughly dismembered by hyenas (AP)

Hyena attacks on the outskirts of Nairobi have become rampant in recent years and even forced the authorities to issue guidelines on how to escape when confronted by the animal, as the border on the southern part of the Nairobi National Park is not fenced.

"If faced with a hyena, do not move away until it does and continue facing its direction. Be loud, look aggressive, and appear frightening to deter the hyena," the wildlife authorities said in January.

It was after a 10-year-old boy Dennis Teya was mauled to death by a hyena despite efforts by the officials to track down killer animals around the area after persistent hyena attacks.