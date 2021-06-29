Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after failing to appear at a corruption inquiry.

Zuma was due to give evidence at the inquiry in February but did not show up.

South Africa’s constitutional court on Tuesday ruled the former president was in contempt of court and should be imprisoned.

The probe, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma’s decade-long term in office between 2009 and 2018.

Zuma denies wrongdoing and has so far not cooperated.

Reading out the court’s order, a constitutional judge said: “Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is sentenced to undergo 15 months’ imprisonment.”

Zuma has to appear before police within five days, the judge added.

A spokesman for Zuma told eNCA television the former president would issue a statement later, without elaborating.

The allegations against Zuma include that he allowed businessmen close to him - brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta - to plunder state resources and influence policy.

The Guptas, who also deny wrongdoing, left South Africa after Zuma was ousted in a move orchestrated by allies of his successor, president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has been trying to restore investor confidence in Africa's most industrialised nation.

However, he has faced opposition from a faction within the governing African National Congress party that is still loyal to Zuma.

