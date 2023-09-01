✕ Close Deadly fire rages at multi-storey building in Johannesburg

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Johannesburg blaze that killed 74 people was ‘a wake up call’ for South Africa’s economic hub to address its inner-city housing crisis.

“This is a great tragedy felt by families whose loved ones perished in this awful manner, and our hearts go out to every person affected by this event.”

More than 200 people were living in the building that was ripped through a nighttime fire.

Families were also living in the basement, which should have been used as a parking garage, said witnesses. Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said 141 families were affected by the tragedy but could not say exactly how many people were in the building when the fire started.

Some of the people living in a maze of shacks and other makeshift structures inside the building threw themselves out of windows to escape the fire – one of the worst in South Africa’s history. Officials say that 12 children are among the dead.