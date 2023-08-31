✕ Close Deadly fire rages at multi-storey building in Johannesburg

At least 63 people have died after a fire broke out in a five-story building in central Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

According to South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC, emergency services were swiftly mobilised, with firefighters currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the raging blaze.

More than 40 others have been injured in the fire in Marshalltown.

Videos captured at the scene showed huge flames consuming the lower level of the building.

Authorities said that a search-and-recovery operation was underway and that they were expecting the death toll to rise.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg.

The building was an “informal settlement” housing homeless people while they looked for permanent accommodation.

Reports suggest as many as 200 people lived in the building.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the building’s status as a homeless shelter had made it harder to account for those killed and missing, as those living there were doing so without formal lease agreements.