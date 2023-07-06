Three children among 16 killed in gas leak horror outside Johannesburg

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 16 people, including three children, were killed after toxic nitrate gas leaked from a cylinder in an informal settlement near Boksburg east of Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount," Gauteng province premier Panyaza Lesufi said Wednesday.

The three children killed in the gas leak were aged one, six, and 15, the police said.

Four people were rushed to the hospital in a "critical" condition while 11 were in a "serious but stable" state, emergency services spokesman William Ntladi told AFP. One of the injured, who he described as a minor, was fully conscious, he added.

Emergency services had initially announced the casualty to be 24 in the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, but police and the premier announced the confirmed number of deaths following a recount of the bodies.

"It's not a nice scene at all, it's not a nice scene. It's painful, emotionally draining and tragic," the premier said.

Search teams were still looking for other casualties with the bodies of the victims lying on the ground hours after the leak as emergency services awaited forensic investigators.

The emergency services spokesperson: "We can't move anybody. The bodies are still where they are on the ground."

He said the gas leaked from a nitrate gas cylinder that was kept in a shack and authorities believed it was being used by illegal miners to separate gold from dirt and rock.

Authorities did not say if the illegal miners they believed to be responsible for the gas leak were among the casualties.

Mr Lesufi tweeted videos of the dusty inside of a shack where at least four gas cylinders can be seen on metal stands. He said a cylinder lying on the floor next to the entrance was the cause of the leak.

Gold-rich areas around Johannesburg are home to thousands of illegal miners nicknamed "zama zamas", who go into closed-off and disused mines to search for any deposits left over.

The middle-class suburb of Boksburg was last month struck by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake, suspected to have been linked to the maze of underground tunnels and shafts associated with illegal mining.

On Christmas Eve, 41 people died in Boksburg after a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas got stuck under a bridge and exploded.