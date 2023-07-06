Jump to content

Watch live: Police attend scene of deadly gas leak in Johannesburg settlement

Holly Patrick
Thursday 06 July 2023 07:33
Comments

Watch live as police attend the scene of a gas leak that poisoned and killed at least 16 people in a settlement east of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday (6 July).

The head of the Gauteng provincial government, Panyaza Lesufi, told reporters that investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved in the incident on Wednesday as he visited the scene near Boksburg.

The youngest victim was one year old, Mr Lesufi added.

“It’s not a nice scene. It’s painful, emotionally draining and tragic,” the premier said.

A spokesperson for emergency services said that the information authorities have indicates that the cylinder that caused the leak was being used by illegal miners to separate gold from dirt and rock.

It has not been confirmed if the illegal miners believed to be responsible for the leak are among casualties.

