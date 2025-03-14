British national killed by vehicle in Kenyan president’s motorcade
Kenya’s National Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident
A British national has died after being hit by a vehicle in the president of Kenya’s motorcade.
Kenya’s National Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident, with local reports suggesting a man was knocked down while attempting to cross a busy road in Nairobi as President William Ruto’s motorcade passed.
Video footage shows the motorcade speeding along Ngog Road as bystanders are heard screaming following the incident.
A statement from the National Police Service said: “Following a road accident that occurred at Adams Arcade along Ngong Road involving a government vehicle, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian who is a foreign national, the NPS is now handling the matter and investigations have commenced.”
The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.
