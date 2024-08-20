Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspected Kenya quarry serial killer escapes from police station

Police say Collins Jumaisi admitted to killing 42 women including his wife

Humphrey Malalo
Tuesday 20 August 2024 10:56
Comments
Suspect, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, leaves court in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Suspect, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, leaves court in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 16, 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A suspected serial killer has escaped police custody.

The man arrested on suspicion of killing a number of women and dumping their bodies in an old quarry escaped from police custody in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday, police said.

Collins Jumaisi was arrested last month in connection with the discovery of at least six bodies wrapped in plastic bags in Kware quarry, which is now used as a rubbish dump.

Prime suspect, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, appears in court in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Prime suspect, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, appears in court in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 16, 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He broke out of the Gigiri police station alongside 12 Eritrean nationals, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

Police say Jumaisi admitted to killing 42 women including his wife, but his lawyer told a court he was tortured into making a confession. Prosecutors deny he had been mistreated.

