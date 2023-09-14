For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fury is growing over the thousands of people killed in the flooding that has devastated Libya – with calls for an urgent inquiry over what one UN official called the "avoidable" death toll.

Thousands have been buried, mostly in mass graves, in the worst-hit eastern city of Derna, with thousands more bodies waiting to processed. Officials in the port city believe that the final death toll could reach 20,000, with Libya's Red Cresent saying that 11,300 people were now confirmed dead in the disaster, driven by the collapse of two dams with Storm Daniel pounding the Libyan coast. Marie el-Drese, secretary general of aid group, said that it believed around 10,000 were missing.

Rescue efforts and body recovery operations have been hampered by the chaotic nation of the conflict-ridden nation split between rival eastern and western administrations. An internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) is based in Tripoli, in the west. A parallel administration operates in the east, under control of the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, who failed to capture Tripoli in a bloody 14-month siege that unravelled in 2020.

The head of the UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said that the huge loss of life could have been avoided if Libya - a failed state for more than a decade - had a functioning weather agency in place. "If there would have been a normal operating meteorological service, they could have issued the warnings," Petteri Taalas said in Geneva. "The emergency management authorities would have been able to carry out the evacuation."

The WMO said earlier this week that the National Meteorological Center had issued warnings 72 hours before the flooding, notifying all governmental authorities by email and through media.

The flooded city of Derna (AP)

A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the dams outside Derna, built in the 1970s, had not been maintained despite the allocation of money for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.

Libya's Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah acknowledged the maintenance issues in a Cabinet meeting Thursday and called on the Public Prosecutor to open an urgent investigation into the dams' collapse. Mohamed al-Menfi, head of the three-member council that acts as the presidency in the internationally recognised government, said that whose actions or failure to act were responsible for the failure of the dam should be held accountable, along with anyone who held up aid, he said.

Wali Eddin Mohamed Adam, 24, a Sudanese brick factory worker living on Derna's outskirts, had awakened to the boom of the water on the night of the storm and rushed to the city centre to find it was gone. Nine of his fellow workers were lost, and around 15 others had lost their families, he told Reuters.

"All were swept away by the valley into the sea," he said. "May God have mercy upon them and grant them heaven."

People look for survivors in Derna (AP)

Rescue teams arrived from Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar. Among countries sending aid, Turkey sent a ship carrying equipment to set up two field hospitals. Italy sent three planes of supplies and personnel, as well as two navy ships that had difficulty offloading because Derna's debris-choked port was almost unusable.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it would release $2 million (£1.6 million) from its emergency fund to support the victims, calling the floods a "calamity of epic proportions". It added it would send trauma, surgical and emergency supplies from its logistics hub in Dubai.

The disaster has brought a rare moment of unity, as government agencies across the country rushed to help the affected areas.

While the Tobruk-based government of east Libya is leading relief efforts, the Tripoli-based western government allocated the equivalent of $412 million for reconstruction in Derna and other eastern towns destroyed by the flooding.

Nothing but rubble and a washed out road were left on Thursday at the site of the dam that had once protected Derna. Streets were covered in deep mud and strewn with uprooted trees and hundreds of wrecked cars, many flipped on their sides or roofs. Derna Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said he is afraid the city would now be infected with an epidemic, "due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water". The two times things in shortest supply are drinking water and body bags.

"I survived with my wife but I lost my sister," said Mohamed Mohsen Bujmila, a 41-year-old engineer. "My sister lives downtown where most of the destruction happened," he told Reuters. "We found the bodies of her husband and son and buried them."

As he spoke an Egyptian search-and-rescue team nearby recovered the body of his neighbour.

"This is Aunt Khadija, may God grant her heaven," Mr Bujmila said.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed this report