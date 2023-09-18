For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the devastating aftermath of floods in Libya on Monday, 18 September, as the death toll reaches more than 11,000.

Over the weekend, rescue teams were searching through huge piles of rubble in Derna, which had entire neighbourhoods destroyed after the collapse of two dams sent a wall of water through the city and swept people out to sea

The extreme damage has been caused by heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel just over a week ago.

More than 11,300 people died and more than 10,000 are still missing, according to the Libyan Red Crescent.

Libya’s top prosecutor has said he has opened an investigation into the collapse of the dams, which were built in the 1970s.

General Prosecutor al-Sediq al-Sour said prosecutors would also investigate the allocation of maintenance funds, local authorities in the city, and previous governments.