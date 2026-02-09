Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Libya coast

The boat capsized on Friday in the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route

Migrant boat collision kills at least 15

Fifty-three migrants, including two babies, are dead or missing after a rubber boat carrying 55 people capsized off the coast of Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

Two Nigerian women were rescued after the vessel overturned north of Zuwara, Libya, on 6 February.

One survivor said they lost their husband, while another reported losing her two babies when the boat sank.

The boat, which was carrying migrants and refugees from African countries, departed from Al-Zawiya, Libya, at around 11pm on Thursday 5 February. It capsized around six hours later after taking on water.

(Getty)

The two survivors have been provided with emergency medical care by IOM teams.

According to IOM data, at least 484 migrants have been reported dead or missing in 2026, after multiple shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean, which is the world’s deadliest migration route.

There are believed to be hundreds more deaths which have not been recorded, the UN organisation said.

In 2025, more than 1,300 migrants died or went missing on the Central Mediterranean route.

More follows on this breaking news story...

