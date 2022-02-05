Morocco well rescue: Five-year-old boy Rayan dies after five days trapped underground
Moroccan rescuers have pulled a five-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days.
The boy, named by local media as Rayan, plunged 104ft through the well’s narrow opening in the town of Bab Berred near Chefchaouen on Tuesday – where thousands of people have been gathering to witness the rescue operation unfold.
On Saturday night, photos emerged of an ambulance taking Rayan to a hospital.
But Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has confirmed that the boy passed away.
Moroccan TV channel 2M tweeted an official royal statement saying that King Mohammed VI had called Rayan’s parents to “express his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to all members of the family of the deceased in this painful affliction”.
The statement adds: “He also expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts made by the various authorities and public forces, and the collective activities, and for the strong solidarity and broad sympathy received by the family of the deceased, from various Moroccan groups and families, in this painful circumstance.
“In conclusion, His Majesty the King assured the family of the deceased, his sympathy and unwavering care.”
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies