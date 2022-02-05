Moroccan rescuers have pulled a five-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days.

The boy, named by local media as Rayan, plunged 104ft through the well’s narrow opening in the town of Bab Berred near Chefchaouen on Tuesday – where thousands of people have been gathering to witness the rescue operation unfold.

On Saturday night, photos emerged of an ambulance taking Rayan to a hospital.

But Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has confirmed that the boy passed away.

Moroccan TV channel 2M tweeted an official royal statement saying that King Mohammed VI had called Rayan’s parents to “express his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to all members of the family of the deceased in this painful affliction”.

The statement adds: “He also expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts made by the various authorities and public forces, and the collective activities, and for the strong solidarity and broad sympathy received by the family of the deceased, from various Moroccan groups and families, in this painful circumstance.

“In conclusion, His Majesty the King assured the family of the deceased, his sympathy and unwavering care.”

