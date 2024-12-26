Dozens of prisoners killed during jailbreak as Christmas Day riots grip Mozambique

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least 33 people died and over a dozen sustained injuries in a prison riot in Mozambique's capital as civil unrest over October's disputed election continued on Christmas Day.

Authorities in Maputo said that more than 1,500 inmates also escaped the prison on the third day of unrest in the African nation triggered by the controversial judicial confirmation of the ruling Frelimo party's victory in the election.

The nation’s interior minister, Pascoal Ronda, blamed supporters of losing presidential candidate Venancio Mondlan for starting the violence.

“A total of 1,534 detainees escaped the prison located about 15km from the capital,” national police chief Bernardino Rafael said.

“Among those attempting to escape, 33 were killed and 15 wounded in clashes with prison staff,” he said.

A search operation backed by the military, the police chief added, led to the arrest of some 150 fugitives.

open image in gallery Burnt commercial structures in Maputo ( AFP via Getty )

While Mr Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, justice minister Helena Kida told local broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest started inside the prison and had nothing to do with the protests outside.

He said there were jailbreak attempts at two other prisons. "We are worried as a country, Mozambicans and security forces," he said. "We expect in the next 48 hours a rise in crime."

The prison riots began a day after 21 people were killed in the unrest that ensued after the judiciary confirmed the victory of presidential candidate Daniel Chapo on Monday.

The Frelimo leader won nearly 65 per cent of the vote but his opponent alleged the election was rigged, sparking widespread violence.

open image in gallery Mozambican security forces seen next to a burning barricade in Maputo ( AFP via Getty )

Photos and video circulating on social media showed protesters burning and looting shops in the capital and the city of Beira, where some local officials were reported to have fled.

Some demonstrators set up tables in the streets to occupy the space while celebrating Christmas, AFP news agency reported.

Mr Mondlane called for a “shutdown” starting Friday even as the situation in the capital remained tense.

Mozambique, a nation of 34 million people, has been on edge since the 9 October general election. Mr Mondlane’s supporters, mostly young people, have been taking to the streets since the election, only to be met with gunfire by security forces.