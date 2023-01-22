How Nelson Mandela’s former prison guard is keeping his legacy alive

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“Nelson Mandela -I’d never heard the name before in my life,” a former prison guard to the South African icon recalls.

Christo Brand casts his mind back to 1978, and his first night guarding one of the most influential people of the past century. He was just 19 years-old.

A sergeant informed him the aging man sleeping uncomfortably on the floor of the Robben Island jail cell was “a terrorist trying to overthrow your country”.

Mandela's old prison cell on December 3, 2009 in Robben Island, South Africa (Getty)

Mr Brand says he just felt sorry for the prisoner. He did not take much notice of the sergeant’s view and soon became close with Mr Mandela; first as his guard, later working for him in government and, finally, attending his funeral as a family friend.

The young man grew up in the Afrikaans culture that dominated South Africa’s politics until Mr Mandela’s election as the country’s first black president in 1994. The future leader had spent almost all of Mr Brand’s life to the day of their meeting in prison for fighting the established order.

In his boyhood as a farmhand living two hours from Cape Town, Mr Brand saw little of the apartheid society that had driven Mr Mandela to radicalism. In his teenage years he moved with his family to a segregated suburb of the city.

He was set, as were all white South African young men, for two years of military service until an older friend called up for action was killed, apparently by black activists.

Listening to a vicar eulogise his friend as a “hero” who gave his life for the struggle against the “black menace”, Mr Brand’s mind turned. The teen did not think his friend a hero, nor did he think black South Africans the enemy.

Mr Brand after finishing his prison officer training in 1978 (Supplied)

Mr Brand signed up to the prison service to exempt himself from conscription. Robben Island, the prison colony off the Cape Town shore where he was assigned, was mostly home to black men jailed for political reasons.

He began to spent days and nights with Mr Mandela, who he says remained charming even after some 16 years as prisoner 466/64. In time he saw virtue in the older man’s crimes.

Reflecting after years at Mr Mandela’s side, years in which he saw his friend slowly but surely topple the old order, Mr Brand says: “Mandela was fighting for the freedom of the country, he was prepared to go to the gallows for freedom for his people.

“Even when he was doing things that were wrong, he was doing things which were right for people of the time.”

Mr Mandela (left) speaks with a teacher in Cape Town, circa 1950 (Getty)

The prison guard could also see how years in isolation had changed Mr Mandela. In the days before his conviction the future president had started to see violent resistance as the only means of change in a society that had legislated to keep black people down.

He received arms training on a trip round other African countries in 1962 but was arrested shortly after his return to South Africa for leaving the country without a permit.

Mr Brand (right) and son (Riaan) with President Mandela (Supplied)

“When Mandela was in prison,” Mr Brand says, “he studied Martin Luther King and Gandhi, he tried to follow their footsteps and try to bring a change.”

Mr Brand says that despite Mr Mandela’s occupation with the greater good he still took an interest in helping those close to him. As Mr Brand’s eldest son Riaan approached the end of school he complained to Mandela that the boy was ducking a university education in order to train as a commercial diver.

“Uncle Nelson”, who had written to Riaan to wish him a happy birthday, asked to speak to the boy privately. He told him not to let his father tell him what he could work hard at. Mr Brand was eventually thankful.

Note from ‘Uncle Nelson’ wishing Mr Brand’s son a happy 16th birthday (Supplied)

In his memoir Long Walk to Freedom, Mr Mandela hints at why he kept his prison officer at his side even after being freed. Mr Brand, he writes, “reinforced my belief in the essential humanity even of those who had kept me behind bars.”

Mr Mandela emerged from prison in 1990 already negotiating with South Africa’s leadership for the changes that would see the country’s first democratic election a few years later.

Mr Mandela on the campaign trail in 1994 as he sought to become South Africa’s first black leader (AFP/Getty)

He was an enormous global figure for the rest of his life, with leaders from around the world taking pride in association with him.

This year marks a decade since Mr Mandela’s death but, Mr Brand says, the leader’s spirit continues to thrive in the lessons he passed on. “People are still spreading his legacy. I try to tell his story and spread his legacy,” he says.

Mr Brand, now retired, encourages prison officers to form bonds with those they guard. He works with Unlocked Graduates, a prison reform charity that seeks to stop prisoners reoffending by building positive relationships behind bars.

To a young prison officer today, Mr Brand offers the moral that afforded him a seat at the side of one of modern history’s great figures: “You must treat your prisoners like a person.”

Click here for more information on the Unlocked Graduates scheme.