Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter dies of cancer aged 43

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zokela Mandela has died aged 43, the family’s spokesperson said.

Ms Mandela died after being admitted to hospital a week earlier with metastised liver cancer.

The 43-year-old was admitted to hospital on 18 September where scan’s revealed her liver cancer had spread to her hip, liver, lung, brain, pelvis, and spinal cord, a statement said.

“Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25, surrounded by friends and family,” it continued. “Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her.”

Ms Mandela was diagnosed with liver cancer last year and documented her journey with the disease on her Instagram account.

The 43-year-old was previously diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32 and underwent treatment including a double mastectomy.

She regularly posted updates on her social media pages, encouraging women to get checked for cancer.

In 2016, she told the BBC: “It is important for women to speak out, get tested, perform their own examinations. Silence cancer before it silences you.”

Ms Mandela was the daughter of Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi Mandela. She was a mother-of-six, and had two grandchildren.

In 2010, her 13-year-old daughter died in a car crash near South African capital Johannesburg.

Nelson Mandela's grandaughter Zoleka (L) and Ndileka Mandela arriving at the MediClinic Heart hospital in Pretoria to visit their grandfather (AFP/Getty)

Ms Mandela revealed in her memoir When Hope Whispers she struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and was in hospital recovering from a suicide attempt when she heard the news of her daughter’s crash.

She reportedly checked herself into rehab soon after.

The 43-year-old previously spoke of her regret that her activisim did not begin until after her grandfather’s death in 2013 at the age of 95.

“I spent so much time abusing drugs and alcohol and choosing that over my family and loved ones,” she said.

“I just hope where he is with my daughter he is looking down and thinking ‘she has gotten it right finally’.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation paid tribute to her, writing: “We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the Foundation.

“When her inspiring memoir When Hope Whispers was published, she graciously signed copies for all our staff and ran a leadership session for the staff around the book.

“Zoleka was a tireless activist for healthcare and justice. Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this most difficult time. Hamba kahle Zoleka, we will remember you.”