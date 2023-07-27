Niger president vows democracy ‘will prevail’ after army backs coup

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Niger’s president has defiantly declared that democracy will prevail in the wake of a coup by mutinous soldiers backed by the country's army command.

While many in the capital Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country, and which side civilans might support.

A statement tweeted by the army command's account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a "murderous confrontation" that could lead to a "bloodbath."

Meanwhile, President Mohamed Bazoum — who was elected in 2021 in Niger's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France and is a key ally of the West — appeared to have the backing of several political parties.

"The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it," Mr Bazoum tweeted early Thursday morning.

Supporters of the coup ransacked and set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party in the capital Niamey, after several hundred had gathered. The crowd played pro-army music. Some waved Russian flags – support for the Wagner mercenary group that is active in the region – and chanted anti-French slogans, echoing a growing wave of resentment towards former colonial power France and its influence in the Sahel region.

The foreign minister, Hassoumi Massoudou asked "all Nigerien democratic patriots to stand up as one to say no to this factious action." He demanded the president's unconditional release and said talks were ongoing. The Economic Community of West African States regional grouping sent Benin President Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts.

Mutinous soldiers announced on national television that president Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power (ORTN via AP)

The international community has strongly condemned the attempted takeover. The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, called on Thursday for Mr Bazoum to be released "immediately and unconditionally."

"Stop obstructing the democratic governance of the country and respect the rule of law," Mr Guterres told reporters.

Mr Bazoum is a key ally in the West's efforts to battle jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in Africa's Sahel region. Extremists in Niger have carried out attacks on civilians and military personnel, but the overall security situation is not as dire as in neighboring nations.

The fight against extremism in the region has become a major arena in which the West and Russia have vied for influence.

Mr Bazoum was seen by many as the West's last hope for partnership in the Sahel after Mali turned away from former colonial power France and instead sought support from the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Wagner appears to be making inroads in Burkina Faso as well.

Western countries have poured aid into Niger, and the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, visited in March, seeking to strengthen ties. American, French and Italian troops are currently stationed in the country to train its soldiers, while France also conducts joint operations. Those behind the coup accused France of landing a military plane in the country on Thursday, in defiance of their orders to close the country's borders.

The threat to Mr Bazoum has raised concerns that Niger could also turn away from the West.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, left, with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum earlier this year (AP)

Underscoring the importance of Niger to the West, Mr Blinken said Thursday that he had spoken with the president, saying that he "made clear that we strongly support him as the democratically elected president of the country."

Mr Blinken, who was in New Zealand, repeated the US condemnation of the mutiny and said his team was in close contact with officials in France and Africa.

On Wednesday morning, members of the presidential guard had surrounded Mr Bazoum's house and detained him.

The mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, took to state television and announced they had seized control because of deteriorating security and poor economic and social governance in the nation of 25 million people. They said they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed all the borders.

The attempted coup was reportedly led by the head of the presidential guard, General Tchiani, who the president had planned to relieve from his position, Niger analysts say. According to someone close to the president who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the situation, the president has not and will not resign and is safe in his residence.

In a statement on Wednesday, several political parties expressed their support for him, calling the coup attempt "suicidal and anti-republican madness."

The "country, faced with insecurity, terrorism and the challenges of underdevelopment, cannot afford to be distracted," they said.

France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, tweeted that France is concerned about the events in Niger and following the situation closely. France "firmly condemns any attempt to take power by force," the minister said.

The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk called for Mr Bazoum's release and said "all efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law."

Russia also called for the president's release and the country's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the country wants to see "a speedy resolution of this internal political crisis."

