Niger soldiers oust president Bazoum’s government in late night coup

A group of soldiers announced on national television late on Wednesday that Niger president Mohamed Bazoum has been ousted from power.

This comes just hours after the president was detained in the presidential palace.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, accompanied by nine other officers, read a statement declaring that the defence and security forces have made the decision to “put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance”.

The country’s borders have been closed “until the situation has stabilised” and all institutions of the republic have been suspended, colonel Amadou Abdramane revealed. Additionally, a curfew has been imposed “throughout the national territory until further notice”.

The soldiers issuing the statement also cautioned against any foreign intervention.

Reports suggest that the apparent coup was orchestrated under the leadership of the head of a regional political and security group.

On Wednesday, the presidency’s official Twitter account stated that the presidential guards were involved in what they described as an “anti-Republican demonstration” and attempted in “vain” to garner support from other security forces.

Supporters of Mr Bazoum attempted to approach the presidential complex but were dispersed by members of the presidential guard, it was reported. The guards fired warning shots to disperse the crowd, according to AFP.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, reportedly spoke to Mr Bazoum and “conveyed the unwavering support of the United States … the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights”.

Later, Mr Blinken said: “I spoke with President Bazoum earlier this morning, and made clear that the US resolutely supports him as the democratically elected president of Niger. We call for his immediate release.

“We condemn any efforts to seize power by force. We’re actively engaged with the Niger government, but also with partners in the region and around the world, and will continue to do so until the situation is resolved appropriately and peacefully.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, “strongly” condemned what he called a coup attempt “by members of the military acting in total betrayal of their republican duty”.

The Economic Community of West African States [ECOWAS], a regional bloc consisting of 15 nations in West Africa, issued a call for the immediate and unconditional release of President Bazoum. They also issued a stern warning that all individuals involved in the situation would be held accountable for his safety.

Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria and also the Chair of ECOWAS, stated that he was already engaged in “close consultation” with other regional leaders regarding the unfolding situation in Niger.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned any attempt to seize power through the use of force in Niger. He called on all parties involved to exercise restraint.

“This afternoon @antonioguterres spoke to @mohamedbazoum. He expressed his full support and solidarity to the Nigerien President,” a UN spokesman said on Twitter.

The United States, France, and the European Union joined in condemning the power grab in Niger.

“The [attempted] coup fits into a long pattern of inability by the political class to speak to the economic challenges and the security and political instabilities in the country,” Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, professor of peacekeeping practice at Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, Ghana, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. “That, nevertheless, does not justify the attempted coup.

“Corruption is the big elephant in the room, plus a fight against violent extremists. This is a challenge that almost all West African governments are facing,” he added.

According to Reuters, military vehicles were observed blocking the entrance to the presidential palace in the capital city, Niamey. Security sources also reported that access to ministries adjacent to the palace had been blocked as well. However, in other areas of the city, residents described normal traffic flow and no visible presence of armed individuals on the streets.

“It’s a fit of temper by the presidential guard but talks are underway with the president,” an unidentified source was quoted as saying by AFP.

“The president is fine, he’s safe and sound,” the source said. “He and his family are at the residence.”

LSI-Africa quoted Kalla Moutari, a lawmaker from the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism as saying: “I have spoken to the president and ministerial friends, they are fine.”

Mr Bazoum’s election as president in 2021 marked a significant milestone for Niger, as it was the first democratic transition of power in the country’s history since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Prior to this peaceful transfer of power, Niger had experienced four military coups.

Additional reporting from agencies.