Dozens feared dead after boat with 160 passengers sinks in Nigeria

Dozens of people are feared to have drowned after a boat with 160 passengers on board sank in Nigeria.

The “overloaded” vessel broke in two before it went down in the Niger River, Times Now News reported.

“A rescue operation is under way but only 22 survivors and one dead body have been recovered,” a local official reportedly said.

Abdullahi Buhari Wara blamed the accident on overloading as the boat was not meant to take more than 80 passengers.

It was also loaded with bags of sand from a gold mine, he said.

The boat, which had left central Niger state, was heading to northwest Kebbi state when it split and sank, according to Mr Wara, who is administrative head of Ngaski district.

Boat accidents on the River Niger are common, often caused by overcrowding.

Earlier this month, 30 people drowned when another overloaded boat capsized in central Niger state.

That boat also split into two, after hitting a stump during a storm as it was ferrying 100 local traders from a local market, Niger’s state emergency agency said.