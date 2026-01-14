Thousands forced to flee after notorious gang leader threatens death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of residents have been forced to abandon their homes in northwestern Nigeria this week, following a chilling order from a notorious gang leader. The displacement comes in direct retaliation for a security raid, officials and local residents confirmed on Wednesday.

Bello Turji, identified by authorities as a prominent figure among the armed groups terrorising the predominantly Muslim northwest, is accused of orchestrating widespread violence. His gang, like many others in the region, is responsible for killing and abducting residents, farmers, students, and motorists, often for ransom.

The escalating violence in Africa’s most populous nation has drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has previously accused the Nigerian government of failing to prevent the killing of Christians. However, Nigeria maintains that both Christians and Muslims are targeted by gangs and militants, denying any systematic persecution of Christians.

Residents of the Tidibale community in the northwest believe Turji suspected their tip-off to security forces led to recent military operations, which resulted in the death of one of his men. To enforce his retaliatory order, Turji reportedly visited Tidibale three days ago, killing three people.

Basharu Altine Guyawa, Sokoto state coordinator for the Movement for Social Justice and Good Governance, recounted Turji’s stark warning: "He told them if anyone remains when he returns, they will be killed. He said he will not spare even a chicken."

Beyond these armed gangs, Islamist militants from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram also operate in the region, where a 15-year insurgency continues to plague communities. The United States conducted a strike against Islamic State militants in the northwest just last month.

A spokesperson for the Sokoto police confirmed that residents were fleeing Tidibale due to fear of attack, prompting an increased police presence in the area. Local authorities are now evacuating people by truck to Isa, approximately 50 km away. Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary of Isa’s community security committee, stated that over 3,000 individuals have been relocated, with many housed in local schools.

"There is a humanitarian crisis. Educational activities have stopped," Ibrahim warned.

Tidibale is situated about 100 km east of the state capital, Sokoto. Local activists are raising alarms that dozens of villages have been deserted as gang violence intensifies across Nigeria’s northwest.

Usman Musa, a father of 15 who sought refuge in Isa, lamented the situation: "The past three weeks were horrific. Killings and abductions have persisted. The government has ignored us. I want them to flush these bandits out."