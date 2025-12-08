Bodies discovered at suspected organ-harvesting ring in hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have sealed a hotel and private mortuary in Nigeria allegedly owned by a suspected kidnapper, after a weekend raid uncovered decomposed and mutilated corpses in a suspected illegal organ-harvesting operation.

Imo police spokesperson Henry Okoye said on Monday that the raid was conducted at the Umuhu autonomous community in Ngor-Okpala district in southeast Nigeria's Imo state following a tip-off.

Police also searched the suspect's residence and recovered additional evidence, Okoye said without providing details.

Police officers are now hunting for the suspect, who has now been declared wanted.

The raid included the Imo health commissioner, a pathologist, local officials, and vigilantes who were working with the police.

open image in gallery An investigation into suspected organ-harvesting operations has begun ( Imo State Police Command )

In a statement, Okoye said: “A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected.

“At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

“Following these discoveries, both the hotel and mortuary were sealed on the directive of the State Government.

“The suspect’s residence was also searched, and crucial exhibits were recovered. Forensic experts documented and secured evidence.

“The Commissioner of Police assured the public that all accomplices would be identified and brought to justice.”

Okoye added that an investigation into suspected organ-harvesting operations has begun.

He added: “Maximum security has been deployed along the Owerri–Aba Expressway. The Command assures travelers during the holidays of its commitment to their safety.”

Nigeria has been plagued by an escalating crime wave, with kidnapping gangs expanding into ritual killings and suspected organ-trafficking rings.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has sought more help from France to fight widespread violence in the north of the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, weeks after the United States threatened to intervene to protect Nigeria's Christians.

Macron said he had a phone call with Tinubu on Sunday, where he conveyed France's support to Nigeria as it grapples with several security challenges, "particularly the terrorist threat in the North."