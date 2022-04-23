Nigeria explosion: ‘More than 100 people killed’ in blast at illegal oil refinery
Victims were ‘burnt beyond recognition’ according to officials
An explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria’s Rivers state has killed over 100 people overnight, a local government official and the NGO Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) said on Saturday.
“The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition,” the state commissioner for petroleum resources, Goodluck Opiah, said.
It comes after Islamic State claimed a Friday night bombing in Nigeria's Taraba state capital Jalingo, a statement by the group on messaging channel Telegram said.
The bomb injured 11 people including children, police said.
More to follow...
