Schoolgirls kidnapped from Nigerian boarding school have been released, state governor says

The girls were abducted on November 17 when armed men stormed their school in Kebbi state, northwestern Nigeria

Ahmed Kingimi
Tuesday 25 November 2025 19:56 GMT
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the girls' release
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the girls' release (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Twenty-four girls who were kidnapped from a government boarding school in Nigeria last week have been released, the state governor's media aide has said.

The girls were abducted on November 17 when armed men stormed their school in Kebbi state, northwestern Nigeria, shortly after a military detachment left the premises.

The attack triggered a wave of copycat kidnappings in Kwara and Niger states, authorities said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday welcomed the girls' release and called on security forces to intensify efforts to free others still held captive.

"I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for,” Tinubu said.

“Now we must put, as a matter of urgency, more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping.

“My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this.”

Mass kidnappings for ransom have become common in northern Nigeria, where armed gangs target schools and rural communities, often overwhelming local security forces.

