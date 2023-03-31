For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius cannot be released from prison a decade after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a parole board has decided.

The former Paralympic runner who was convicted of murdering Ms Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013 by shooting her a number of times through a toilet door in his home, was told on Friday he had not yet served enough time in jail.

The parole board said Pistorius would be able to bid for freedom again in August next year, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said.

Ms Steenkamp with Pistorius less than a month before her death (AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Steenkamp's family had opposed his bid and gave verbal and written statements at the hearing on the effect the murder had on them.

Ms Steenkamp’s mother June, who is from Blackburn, Lancashire, said before the hearing that she felt “very stressed” and “very nervous”, according to MailOnline. She said: “[I] don't believe his story,” and that it was “very hard to be in the same room” as her daughter's murderer.

Pistorius, behind bars for almost seven years, became eligible for parole after serving half of his 13-year prison sentence.

But the Department of Correctional Services said the reason provided was that he had not served a “minimum detention period’’.

The Steenkamp family’s lawyer, Tania Koen, said: “I can confirm that parole has been denied; they will reconvene in a year to reconsider him again and we don’t know the reasons yet [for the denial]...

“It is a huge sense of relief for June.”

Pistorius met Reeva Steenkamp's father last year when participating in a process known as victim-offender dialogue, part of South Africa's restorative justice programme that brings parties affected by a crime together in an attempt to achieve “closure”.

The independent parole board, meeting behind closed doors at the Atteridgeville prison near capital Pretoria looked at, among other issues, whether Pistorius is at risk of committing similar crimes in future, prison spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, during his 2016 trial for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp (AP)

It considered his disciplinary record, training programmes in prison and his physical and mental state, prison officials said.

The athlete, known as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from public hero to convicted murderer in a trial in 2016 that drew worldwide interest.

Once the darling of the Paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes, Pistorius, a gun enthusiast, shot dead Steenkamp, a model and law student, claiming he thought the sounds he heard were an intruder.

Pistorius was once the darling of the Paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes (The Associated Press)

He shot her several times with ammunition designed to inflict maximum damage to the body.

He was jailed in 2016, initially for a six-year term, but had this sentence increased to 13 years after an appeal by prosecutors who argued the initial sentence was too lenient.