Pirates attack and board Danish ship in Gulf of Guinea as all communications lost

A Danish-owned ship has been stormed by pirates, with all communications lost as the attack plays out more than 150 miles off Africa’s west coast.

All 16 crew members have sought refuge in a safe room onboard the oil and chemicals tanker, shipping firm Monjasa said on Tuesday.

The 135-metre long Monjasa Reformer had been sitting idle on Saturday in the Gulf of Guinea – roughly 160 miles west of the Republic of Congo’s Port Pointe-Noire – when it was attacked and boarded by the pirates, the company said.

The ship’s operator, a Dubai-based firm called Montec Ship Management, has reported the attack to a maritime cooperation centre run by the British and French navies, which seeks to maintain safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

The operator said it is working with all relevant maritime authorities in the region, including several navies, according to Monjasa, which owns Montec.

The Gulf of Guinea has become a global piracy hotspot in recent years although cases have fallen there since 2021 as national authorities stepped up security efforts aided by foreign naval ships, according to the UN Security Council.

Denmark, which has big commercial shipping interests, deployed a frigate to the gulf in 2021 to protect shipping, but the frigate was pulled back last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the Monjasa Reformer was built 20 years ago and had been travelling under the Liberian flag, having set off from Douala in Cameroon 11 days before it was attacked.

More follows...