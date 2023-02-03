Watch live: Pope Francis meets bishops in Democratic Republic of Congo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Pope Francis meets with Catholic bishops during his last day in the Democratic Republic of Congo today, 3 February.

The 86-year-old pontiff is speaking with the religious leaders for the first papal visit to the Congo in more than 37 years.

Up to half of the Congo’s population of 80 million people are members of the Catholic Church, which has considerable influence in the political and social spheres, helping drive democratic change in recent decades.

After his trip to the Congo, the Pope will leave for Juba, South Sudan, today. He will be given a farewell ceremony at Kinshasa’s international airport.

The six-day trip was originally planned for July 2022, but had to be postponed after Pope Francis suffered knee problems.

It is the pontiff’s fifth visit to Africa since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013, and his 40th trip overseas.

