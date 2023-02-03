Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Pope Francis meets bishops in Democratic Republic of Congo

Holly Patrick
Friday 03 February 2023 07:49
Comments

Watch live as Pope Francis meets with Catholic bishops during his last day in the Democratic Republic of Congo today, 3 February.

The 86-year-old pontiff is speaking with the religious leaders for the first papal visit to the Congo in more than 37 years.

Up to half of the Congo’s population of 80 million people are members of the Catholic Church, which has considerable influence in the political and social spheres, helping drive democratic change in recent decades.

After his trip to the Congo, the Pope will leave for Juba, South Sudan, today. He will be given a farewell ceremony at Kinshasa’s international airport.

The six-day trip was originally planned for July 2022, but had to be postponed after Pope Francis suffered knee problems.

Recommended

It is the pontiff’s fifth visit to Africa since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013, and his 40th trip overseas.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in