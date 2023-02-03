For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan for a joint visit with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields.

It is the pontiff’s fifth visit to Africa since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013, and his 40th trip overseas.

In an unprecedented joint foreign trip, the trio of Christian leaders will arrive in Juba today, 3 February, in the hopes of jolting a peace process aimed at ending a decade of conflict fought mostly along ethnic fault lines.

On the eve of the Pope’s arrival in South Sudan, 27 people were killed in the Central Equatoria state in violence between cattle herders and a local militia.

The pontiff’s visit comes after he travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he heard from victims of conflict who had witnessed the killings of relatives and been subjected to sexual slavery, amputation and forced cannibalism.

