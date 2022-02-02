Power cable collapse at market in DRC kills 25 people
Videos shared on social media show several bodies lying in puddles of water
At least 25 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo have died after a high-tension power cable snapped and fell on houses and a market in the outskirts of the capital Kinshasa.
“A high-voltage electric cable fell on several houses in the Matadi-Kibala district and in the market, several people died on the spot,” Kinshasa‘s police chief Sylvano Kasongo said.
Unverified videos from the market shared online showed people wailing around several bodies lying in puddles of water where they had fallen, with fresh produce scattered around them.
The majority of the victims were female market traders, according to local media reports.
“The cable snapped and the live end of it fell into a ditch that was filled with water after morning rain,” Charles Mbutamuntu, spokesman for the Kinshasa provincial government, told AFP news agency.
Mr Mbutamuntu said the corpses had been taken to the morgue and an investigation into the incident has been launched.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies