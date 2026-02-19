Son of President Mugabe detained over shooting in South Africa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s sons were detained by police over the shooting of a man at a house in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was detained for questioning along with another man, SABC, the country’s national broadcaster said.

SABC added that the shooting occurred at Mugabe’s home and that he was seen in handcuffs in the driveway after police arrived.

South African police said in a statement that an employee at the house in a plush Johannesburg suburb had been shot and was in a critical condition.

open image in gallery Robert Mugabe died in 2019 ( PA Archive )

Police did not name the two men taken in for questioning but said they were investigating a case of attempted murder.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are underway," police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

Robert Mugabe led Zimbabwe for 37 years before he was deposed in a coup in 2017. He died two years later in Singapore at the age of 95.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's older brother, Robert Mugabe Jr, was fined 300 dollars last year after admitting to possession of marijuana in Zimbabwe.

Grace Mugabe was accused of assaulting a model in the presence of her sons Robert Jr and Bellarmine at a luxury Johannesburg hotel in 2017.

That immunity was overturned by a South African court this year after the alleged victim, Gabriella Engels, challenged the decision.

The 53-year-old had been jockeying to become Zimbabwe’s next president until her husband, Robert Mugabe, was deposed in 2017 after nearly four decades of rule.

She has since retreated from the public eye, and has denied assaulting Ms Engels. She has claimed the “intoxicated and unhinged” model attacked her first with a knife, which Ms Engels’ representatives AfriForum dismissed as a lie.

She was Zimbabwe's first lady at the time and was initially ordered to appear in court before later being granted diplomatic immunity.