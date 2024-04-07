Watch live: Rwanda marks 30th anniversary of genocide

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rwanda marks the 30th anniversary of the genocide that claimed almost a million lives during the country’s civil war in the early 1990s.

Paul Kagame will address delegates after lighting the Flame of Remembrance in Kigali.

Sunday’s (7 April) events will pay tribute to the approximately 800,000 people who were killed in 100 days in 1994 by armed Hutu extremists who targeted the minority Tutsi community and political opponents.

Tens of thousands of Tutsi people fled Rwanda after Hutus overthrew the monarchy in 1959.

The Tutsi-formed Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) invaded Rwanda in 1990. Fighting ensued until a peace deal was reached three years later.

On 6 April 1994, then-president Juvenal Habyarimana and his Burundi counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira were killed when their plane was shot down.

The deaths prompted weeks of systematic massacres and an estimated 150,000 to 250,000 women were also raped, according to the United Nations outreach programme.

Killings continued until 4 July 1994 when the RPF took military control of Rwanda.