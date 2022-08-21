Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Somali security forces said they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shadaab militants on Friday evening.

At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that’s popular with Somalian lawmakers.

Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege ended around midnight on Sunday as Somalia’s elite armed forces battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.

However, the police have not yet given a detailed explanation of how the attack unfolded, and it remains unclear how many gunmen entered the hotel.

According to news reports, the attackers struck the hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.

Ismail Abdi, the hotel’s manager, said the siege has ended but security forces were still working to clear the area.

No gunfire was heard after 9am local time on Sunday, and onlookers gathered outside the gates of the badly-damaged hotel.

The fatal attack on Hotel Hayat marks the first major terror incident in Mogadishu since Somalia’s new leader, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took over in May this year.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it began, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist group statements.

The group has been fighting to topple the Somalian government for over a decade, and wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law instead.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Mr Guterres said that the UN supports the people of Somalia “in their fight against terrorism and their march towards peace”.

Additional reporting by agencies