Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20

Security forces also rescued 106 hostages from hotel that was attacked by al-Qaeda-linked terror group

Maanya Sachdeva
Sunday 21 August 2022 11:19
Comments
<p>Soldiers patrol outside the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on 20 August</p>

Soldiers patrol outside the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on 20 August

(AP)

Somali security forces said they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shadaab militants on Friday evening.

At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that’s popular with Somalian lawmakers.

Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege ended around midnight on Sunday as Somalia’s elite armed forces battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.

However, the police have not yet given a detailed explanation of how the attack unfolded, and it remains unclear how many gunmen entered the hotel.

According to news reports, the attackers struck the hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.

Recommended

Ismail Abdi, the hotel’s manager, said the siege has ended but security forces were still working to clear the area.

No gunfire was heard after 9am local time on Sunday, and onlookers gathered outside the gates of the badly-damaged hotel.

The fatal attack on Hotel Hayat marks the first major terror incident in Mogadishu since Somalia’s new leader, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took over in May this year.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it began, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist group statements.

The group has been fighting to topple the Somalian government for over a decade, and wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law instead.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Recommended

Mr Guterres said that the UN supports the people of Somalia “in their fight against terrorism and their march towards peace”.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in