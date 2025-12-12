Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Multiple people trapped as building collapse in South Africa leaves one dead

A multistory building that was under construction collapsed on a temple below it, authorities said

The Associated Press
Friday 12 December 2025 15:24 GMT
Eight people sustained injuries in the incident and have since been taken to hospital
Eight people sustained injuries in the incident and have since been taken to hospital (Leon Neal/Getty Images))

At least one person has died and several others were trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed onto a temple in South Africa on Friday, city authorities have confirmed.

Authorities did not immediately specify the number of individuals caught in the wreckage.

However, an official from a privately run emergency response organisation stated that initial reports suggested six people were trapped, though this figure remains unconfirmed.

Additionally, eight people sustained injuries in the incident and have since been taken to hospital, the official added.

Prem Balram, the official with the private Reaction Unit South Africa security and emergency response company, told national broadcaster SABC that some of the people trapped had been communicating with family members on their cell phones to give information on where they were.

It was not clear if the people trapped were construction workers or worshippers who were in the temple, Balram said.

He said it appeared the building under construction was three or four stories high and was an extension of the temple.

The collapse happened near the town of Verulam, north of the east coast city of Durban. The local EThekwini Municipality said in a statement that preliminary investigations indicated that no building plans had been approved and the structure appeared to be under construction illegally.

The municipality said there were "several injuries and entrapments" and rescue teams were at the site.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in