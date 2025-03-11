12 dead, 45 injured in horror bus crash that left patients ‘lying across the road’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twelve people are dead and 45 others injured after a bus overturned on a South African highway.

The crash, in the city of Johannesburg on Tuesday, saw multiple passengers thrown from the vehicle, emergency services said.

Some of the injured are in critical condition.

William Nthladi, a spokesman for the city’s Ekurhuleni Emergency Management, said emergency crews were attempting to lift the bus back upright to see if anyone else was trapped underneath it.

"On arrival we found patients lying across the road," he said.

There were two bodies still trapped in the wreckage, he added.

Scattered among the debris on the highway were passengers’ personal belongings, including hand bags, a lunch box, and a water bottle.

open image in gallery Emergency workers inspect the scene of the crash ( AP )

Andile Mngwevu, a local city councillor who went to the scene, described it as a “disaster”.

"We are lost for words. To see so many bodies lying around is quite saddening, and the city really feels for the families who would have expected to see their loved ones return home later today.

“Our hearts are extremely heavy right now."

The crash happened early in the morning on a highway near Johannesburg's main OR Tambo International Airport and left the bus lying on its side.

Officials said it had been transporting people from the township of Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

Mr Nthladi said 12 people were declared dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics.

He also said he was unable to give exact details on the extent of the injuries of those taken to hospital, who included the driver, but said they ranged from serious to critical.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and officials have not yet been able to determine the cause.

Police are investigating and the crash is being treated as a crime scene because of the fatalities, Mr Nthladi added.