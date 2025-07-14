Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday suspended the country's police minister and announced an investigation into allegations he has been colluding with criminal syndicates.

Mr Ramaphosa's actions follow allegations made by a top police official in the KwaZulu-Natal province, Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, that Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had interfered with sensitive investigations.

Mr Ramaphosa said the probe will be headed by a judge, and announced Firoz Cachalia as the acting minister of police.

“The commission will investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity, failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings, or benefited financially or politically from a syndicate’s operations,” Mr Ramaphosa said during a televised address Sunday.

During a press briefing last Sunday, Mr Mkhwanazi also alleged that Mr Mchunu and Mr Sibiya disbanded a crucial crime unit tasked with investigating repeated politically motivated killings in the province after it was revealed that crime syndicates were behind the killings.

He alleged that an investigation by the unit showed that some “politicians, law enforcement, SAPS (South African Police Service), metro police and correctional services, prosecutors, judiciary” were being “controlled by drug cartels and as well as businesspeople.”

The investigation would include some of the country's crime and justice agencies, including the National Prosecuting Authority and the State Security Agency, Ramaphosa said.

Most opposition parties on Sunday criticised Mr Ramaphosa for not firing Mr Mchunu instead of placing him on a leave of absence.

“This was an opportunity to take South Africans into confidence and to deal with these issues decisively, instead he calls for a commission of inquiry and expects South Africans to be patient when people are dying on a daily basis,” said Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spokesperson of official opposition MK Party.