Watch live from court in South Africa on Monday, 30 September, where a white farmer is expected to appear on charges of attempted murder after allegedly running over a six-year-old Black boy.

Local media named Christoffel Stoman, 70, from Lutzville, who is accused of running down the child who had allegedly stolen oranges from trees.

The six-year-old suffered two broken legs after allegedly being run over by a truck.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation spokesperson Billy Claasen told local media that the child was walking with his mother, who was not injured, when the incident occurred.

Claasen told the Daily Voice: "The farmer drove over the child. It is claimed that he saw the child and his mother next to the road near his farm and then drove over the child.

“The child and his mother were taken to Vredendal Hospital and has been transferred to Paarl Hospital. It is confirmed that both legs of the child are broken.”