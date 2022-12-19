Three dead after scores of beachgoers hit by ‘freak wave’ in South Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A large wave has killed three people and injured over a dozen in South Africa’s coastal Durban city, sparking an abrupt closure of the beach and an investigation into the cause of what authorities called a “freak” accident.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 5pm at Durban’s North Beach when a massive wave washed the shore, emergency services officials told local media outlets.

The beach was busy with people relaxing when the “freak wave” hit, leaving many injured.

Medical services say they “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said.

“Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.”

At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, Mr Nlungele said.

More than 35 lifeguards rescued over 100 people caught in the massive wave, according to local authorities.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the municipality said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the wave but the incident has been described as “uncommon” by authorities. Something similar was reported to have occurred after the devastating floods in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province earlier this year.

The beaches in Durban are seeing an influx of visitors during the busy festive season and as beaches reopen on South Africa’s eastern Indian Ocean coast after being shut due to flooding.

Durban has also relaxed rules for visitors this year after two years of Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, as local businesses look forward to welcoming more visitors.

A number of local and international visitors were present at the spot when the massive wave arrived. It is not yet clear how many, if any, of the injured are international tourists.

Additional reporting by agencies