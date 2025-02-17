Assassination claims as first openly gay Muslim imam shot dead in South Africa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ Muslim community has been fatally shot in South Africa, sparking outrage and fears of an assassination.

Muhsin Hendricks, widely considered the first openly gay Muslim imam, was ambushed on Saturday while sitting in a car in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

Security footage captured the moment a masked assailant leaped from a pickup truck, firing multiple shots through the car window at Hendricks.

A driver accompanying Hendricks survived the attack.

While police investigations are ongoing and a motive has yet to be officially established, political parties and LGBTQ+ organisations believe Hendricks was targeted for his progressive religious teachings.

He founded a mosque in Cape Town specifically welcoming LGBTQ+ Muslims and advocated for greater inclusion within Islam, despite homosexuality being traditionally forbidden in the religion.

South Africa's Justice Ministry has confirmed it is investigating the possibility of an assassination.

open image in gallery Imam Muhsin Hendricks was considered the first openly gay Muslim imam ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hendricks was known internationally and spoke at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association's conference in South Africa in 2024.

The ILGA family “is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime”, said Julia Ehrt, executive director of ILGA.

“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith.”

The ILGA said Hendricks had spoken of how some people were calling for the closing of his mosque and had branded it the “gay temple”.

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second biggest political party, said “the nature of the killing strongly suggests a professional hit”.

Hendricks said in an interview with a South African newspaper in 2022 that he felt he was the target of a series of fatwas – rulings in Islamic law – issued by South Africa's Muslim Judicial Council that year.

They reminded the country's Muslims that same-sex relationships were prohibited, although the council said gay Muslims who abstain from “same-sex actions” should be welcomed at mosques.

Hendricks was the subject of a documentary film released the same year called The Radical, in which he said that there had been threats against him but “it just didn't bother me. The need to be authentic was greater than the fear to die”.

The film also focused on young gay Muslims who said Hendricks provided somewhere they could pray and practice Islam while still being themselves.

The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa said in a statement Sunday that while it had consistently stated that Hendricks' position was incompatible with Islamic teachings, “we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community”.

Hendricks grew up in a conservative Muslim family and married a woman. He ended the marriage and came out publicly as a gay imam in the mid-1990s and started a support network and later a mosque for gay Muslims.

He advocated for their inclusion through his Al-Ghurbaab Foundation and referred to himself as “the world's first openly queer imam”.

“When I was looking at the way queer Muslims were negotiating this dilemma between Islam and their sexual orientation and identity, I felt compelled to do something about it,” he said, explaining his beliefs.

“And I thought, for me to help would probably be for me to be authentic with myself and come out. I think it's possible to be queer and Muslim or queer and Christian.”

In a message on its official Facebook page, the Al-Ghurbaab Foundation said Hendricks was “a great father and a guardian of many. Continue resting with angels”.