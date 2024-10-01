Instant porridge brand withdrawn in South Africa after three children die

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A porridge brand has been taken off shelves in South Africa after the deaths of three children.

Namib Mills, a Namibian food company, said it was investigating after the deaths of the children in Eastern Cape in South Africa, all of whom had reportedly eaten its Top Score Instant Porridge.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa told the South African newspaper The Daily Maverick that the three children, aged between 18 months and four years, complained of stomach ache after consuming the Top Score Instant Porridge before they died on Friday.

However, the exact cause of death is not yet known.

Authorities visited the supermarket that reportedly sold the instant porridge, temporarily shutting it down and seizing all batches of the product. Samples will be forwarded to the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) for microbiological and chemical testing.

Marne Bouwer, a senior brand manager at Namib Mills, expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families affected. “First and foremost, the loss of life, especially of young children, is a tragedy, and our deepest condolences go out to the families and communities affected.”

She also added that “while there is currently no evidence linking our product to this unfortunate event, we are taking the matter very seriously”.

The company also said that it was initiating an internal investigation to “ensure complete transparency”.

Ms Bouwer said: “This is a proactive measure, reflecting our commitment to consumer safety. We are cooperating fully with all relevant authorities and have also initiated our own internal investigation to ensure complete transparency.”

The Citizen newspaper reported that the children died from suspected food poisoning after consuming the instant porridge. The report added that a fourth child, aged 7, was discharged in stable condition, with additional tests planned for further assessment.

The products were bought from a branch of Spar, an international supermarket chain, in the Eastern Cape. Spar also confirmed that they have removed the item from sale and are cooperating with the police investigation.

A statement from Spar says that all stock of the product at Spar’s distribution centres in South Africa has been identified and put on hold pending the investigation’s results.