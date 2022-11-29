Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nigeria stowaways who survived 11 days on ship rudder ‘must return home’

The ship set sail from Lagos on 17 November

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 29 November 2022 15:09
Comments
<p>Three stowaway migrants are seen on the rudder blade of petrol vessel Althini II</p>

Three stowaway migrants are seen on the rudder blade of petrol vessel Althini II

(via REUTERS)

Three migrants who reportedly survived an 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands balanced on the rudder of a fuel tanker should now be returned home under stowaway laws, a police spokesman has said.

A photograph posted to Twitter by the Spanish coast on Monday shows the three stowaways crouched on the rudder under ship’s hull, just above the waterline of the Alithini II.

The 183-metre vessel, sailing under a Maltese flag, arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria after setting out from Lagos in Nigeria on 17 November, according to Marine Traffic. Its captain also confirmed to the Red Cross that the ship had sailed from Nigeria 11 days earlier.

A Canary Islands police spokesperson said it was up to the operator of the ship to take care of stowaways, provide them with temporary accommodation and return them to their origin as soon as possible.

The migrants may, however, be able to remain in Spain if they claim asylum, Helena Maleno, director of migration NGO Walking Borders, told Reuters.

Recommended

“On several previous occasions, stowaways were able to remain in Spain with political asylum,” she explained.

Alithini II, which is owned by Gardenia Shiptrade SA, is managed by Athens-based Astra Ship Management, according to public shipping database Equasis.

The Independent has contacted Astra Ship Management for comment.

The coast guard said the migrants were rescued by a coast guard vessel at about 7pm local time.

The stowaways were being treated for moderate dehydration and hypothermia, the Canary Islands emergency services and the Red Cross said. One of the migrants was in a more serious state and had to be taken to a different hospital on the island.

Recommended

The Spanish-owned Canary Islands are a popular gateway for African migrants attempting to reach Europe. The number of migrants arriving illegally to the archipelago by sea fell 17.6 per cent to 14,875 in the first ten months of 2022 from a year earlier, according to the Interior Ministry.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in