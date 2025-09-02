Sudan’s Darfur landslide kills more than 1,000 people after wiping out entire village
Disaster strikes Tarasin village in central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains following several days of heavy late-August rainfall
More than 1000 people are reportedly dead after a landslide struck the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s central Darfur region on Sunday.
The rebel group controlling the area, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army, said in a statement: “Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived.”
The rebel group said that the disaster struck Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains on Sunday, following several days of heavy late-August rainfall.
The group said the village was “completely levelled to the ground” and urged the UN and international aid organisations to assist in recovering the victims’ bodies.
Minni Minnawi, Darfur’s army-aligned governor said the landslide was a “humanitarian tragedy”.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments