Sudan’s warring generals ‘agree 24-hour ceasefire’

Sudan's rival commanders said said to have agreed a 24-hour ceasefire over the fierce clashes in Khartoum and other cities

The ceasefire will start at 6pm local time (4pm GMT) on Tuesday evening and will not extend beyond the agreed 24 hours, Army General Shams El Din Kabbashi, a member of Sudan's ruling military council, said on Al Arabiya TV.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, held separate calls with the army chief and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), whose power struggle has killed at least 185 people across the country and derailed an internationally-backed plan to shift to civilian rule after decades of autocracy and military control.

RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, whose whereabouts have not been disclosed since fighting began at the weekend, said the RSF approved the 24-hour ceasefire to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.

In a post on Twitter, Hemedti said he had "discussed pressing issues" with Blinken during their call and more talks were planned. The RSF also issued a statement saying it was waging a continuing battle to restore "the rights of our people" in what it called a new revolution.

A previous shorter ceasefire agreed for Sunday was not fully observed. Artillery volleys, strikes by combat aircraft and street fighting have made it almost impossible to travel in Khartoum, trapping residents and foreigners in their homes.

A US diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan in an apparent attack by fighters associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), UMr Blinken said on Tuesday, in an incident he described as "reckless" and "irresponsible".

"I can confirm that yesterday we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on," Mr Blinken said at a news conference in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa where he attended a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers. The people in the diplomatic convoy were safe.

"I made very clear that any attacks threats, dangerous posed to our diplomats were totally unacceptable... We have deep concerns of course about the overall security environment as it affects civilians, as it affects diplomats, as it affects aid workers," he said.

The main international airport has been under attack, halting commercial flights.

Fighters have attacked aid workers, hospitals and diplomats, including an EU ambassador assaulted in his home. Three workers for the World Food Programme were killed in the fighting on Saturday, and a UN plane was hit in crossfire.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around the capital. It warned that Sudan's health system was at risk of breakdown.

The outbreak of fighting followed rising tensions over a plan for the RSF's integration into the regular military.

Discord over the timetable for that process delayed the signing of the framework deal to launch a civilian transition that was due to be signed earlier this month.

It comes four years after former president Omar Bashir was toppled by popular protests, and nearly two years after a subsequent military coup.

Underscoring the risk a prolonged conflict presents to regional stability, army general Kabbashi said two neighbouring countries were attempting to provide aid to the RSF. He did not identify the countries.

The fighting has affected several parts of the country since Saturday, including the western desert region of Darfur, which borders Chad and suffered warfare from 2003 that killed as many as 300,000 people and displaced 2.7 million.

The RSF emerged from the janjaweed militia that fought alongside Bashir's government forces in Darfur before the conflict ended with a 2020 peace agreement.

The United Nations reported that at least 65 people have been killed in Darfur since Saturday, including in clashes involving heavy artillery.

Eight people had been killed in Nyala, one of Sudan's largest cities, located in South Darfur, the UN said. The city also saw extensive looting of NGOs, businesses and hospitals, it said in a statement, adding that shooting was ongoing.

Reuters