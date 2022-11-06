For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rescue operation is under way to save passengers of a carrier aeroplane which crashed into Lake Victoria while trying to land at an airport in Bukoba, Tanzania, the country’s state broadcaster reported.

Tanzanian Broadcasting Corporation said 15 people had been rescued so far from the Precision Air jet but it was unknown how many passengers were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

