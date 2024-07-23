The tiny insect threatening to ravage this African country’s economy

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A tiny insect is ravaging Tunisia’s prickly pears, a critical source of revenue for the North African country’s agriculture sector and economy.

“Our biggest fear, which has caused me insomnia, is the fear of the cochineal insect that threatens our harvest,” says Bassem Sahnoun, a farmer struggling, like many others, to protect the popular fruit.

The insect, known to some as the prickly pear cochineal, has devastated vast areas of plantations and caused concerns about its economic impact since it was first discovered in the country in 2021, farmers and agricultural experts say.

The bug sucks the sap from cactus pads, causing yellowing and eventual death of the plants.

Agriculture expert Faouzi Zayani inspected dying prickly pear trees.

“The cochineal insect affects the prickly pear tree. As you can see, the trees are dying, and consequently, we are losing the essence of things, which is the cultivation of prickly pears,” he said.

A Tunisian expert in agriculture policies, Faouzi Zayani, inspects a prickly pear plantation infested with cochineal insects, in Sfax, Tunisia July 19, 2024 ( REUTERS )

The insect, whose scientific name is dactylopius opuntiae, was first discovered in Mexico, he said.

“It was present there, and they treated it and had prevention methods,” he added.

“Then it spread to Morocco in 2015. This insect also came to Tunisia in October 2021 in the city of Mahdia.”

He estimates that prickly pears represent about 12% of Tunisia’s agricultural land, making it second only to olive trees in agricultural wealth.

The pears cover approximately 600,000 hectares and are a significant source of income for thousands, particularly women who harvest and sell the fruit.

”This is our livelihood, it requires a lot of labour, and it’s not just the farmer who benefits from it,” Sahnoun said.

A Tunisian expert in agriculture policies, Faouzi Zayani, inspects a prickly pear plantation infested with cochineal insects, in Sfax, Tunisia July 19, 2024 ( REUTERS )

The Tunisian government and international organizations are now taking steps to try to mitigate the insect’s impact.

The Food and Agriculture Organization initiated a $500,000 emergency project to introduce biological control methods such as ladybugs, predators of the insect.

The Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture is promoting sustainable control measures, including changes in agricultural practices, pruning, and cleaning in production areas.

“We must have a sustainable solution for the cochineal insect. This situation should not continue in this way,” said Naima Mahfoudhi, an official at the ministry of agriculture. At his farm, Sahnoun takes measures to clean and protect his healthy prickly pear trees. But it will be a daunting task if the crisis persists and keeps drying up prickly pear trees.

“It starts at the bottom of the tree,” he said.

A drone view shows a dying prickly pear plantation inside a farm in Kairouan, Tunisia July 19 ( REUTERS )

Selma Jridi, who owns prickly pear trees, says the problem is out of her control.

“God’s will prevails, this is God’s judgment. Even the part that grows anew is affected by this disease, it deteriorates as if it had been cut with a saw,” she said.