Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

At least 63 people killed in head-on bus crash in Uganda

Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision

Rodney Muhumuza
Wednesday 22 October 2025 07:58 BST
Comments
File - The accident occurred on the highway to Gulu
File - The accident occurred on the highway to Gulu (Getty Images)

At least 63 people have been killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on one of the country’s busiest highways in western Uganda, police said.

The accident occurred after midnight on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda, when two bus drivers going in opposite directions attempted to overtake other vehicles and collided head-on, according to police.

“In the process, both buses met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision, which left several others injured.

Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.

“As investigations continue, we strongly urge all motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, especially avoiding dangerous and careless overtaking, which remains one of the leading causes of crashes in the country,” the police said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in