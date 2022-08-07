Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Uganda suspends LGBT charity in ‘clear witch hunt rooted in homophobia’

Gay relationships in the country are punishable by a life sentence in prison

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Sunday 07 August 2022 12:14
Comments
<p>Gay relationships are punishable by life in prison in Uganda </p>

Gay relationships are punishable by life in prison in Uganda

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Ugandan government has banned a leading LGBT rights group in a move deemed a “clear witch hunt” by campaigners.

Sexual Minorities Uganda (Smug) was suspended on Friday by the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), part of the country’s internal affairs ministry.

A statement reads: “The NGO bureau has taken the decision to halt the operations of Smug with immediate effect.”

They said the suspended because the group failed to reigister its name with the NGO bureau properly.

Anti-gay and transphobic views are widespread in Uganda where gay relationships are illegal and are punishable by up to life in prison.

Recommended

“This is a clear witch hunt rooted in systematic homophobia, fuelled by anti-gay and anti-gender movements,” said Smug’s director Frank Mugisha, who is a gay Ugandan activist.

“This means that the life-saving work we do is on hold. We can’t protect and support vulnerable LGBT people,” he added.

“The background, of course, is homophobia and transphobia.”

Ugandans waved rainbow flags in 2020 during the the first gay pride rally since the overturning of a tough anti-homosexuality law in Entebbe

(AFP/Getty)

Authorities rejected Smug’s attempt to register in 2012 because they deemed the organisation’s name “undesirable,” according to the NGO bureau.

“The refusal to legalise Smug’s operations … was a clear indicator that the government of Uganda and its agencies are adamant and treat Ugandan gender and sexual minorities as second-class citizens,” the non-profit said in a statement.

Since it was established in 2004, Smug has been campaigning for the rights of the LGBT community.

The group took to the courts in 2010 when they successfully petitioned a judge to order a newspaper to stop publishing the names and photos of gay men with the headlines “hang them”.

Recommended

More recently in 2021, Smug had called out Ugandan politicians for monopolising homophobic sentiment to win votes through anti-gay speeches.

“The politicians are using the LGBT community as a scapegoat to gain support and win votes and it is fuelling homophobia,” Smug’s director told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in