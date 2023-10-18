British tourist among three killed in ambush attack at Uganda national park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British tourist is among three people who have been killed after assailants “ambushed” their vehicle in a national park in south-western Uganda, authorities have said.

Police in Uganda said they believe the trio was touring the Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday when they were gunned down in a “cowardly” attack by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, an Islamic terror group linked to ISIS.

The British holidaymaker, who has not yet been named, was travelling with a South African tourist and their Ugandan driver, who has been named locally as Eric Alyai.

Their car was found still on fire in the national park, with Uganda’s police posting a picture of a burning four-wheel-drive vehicle on its X account, as the force vowed to “aggressively pursue the suspected ADF rebels”.

Ivan Wassaaka, co-owner of Gorillas and Wildlife Safaris, the company that ran the tour, told The Independent the trio’s vehicle was “ambushed” between 6pm and 7pm, local time, on Tuesday evening.

Paying tribute to his employee, Mr Wassaaka said, “It is so sad. He’s very nice, liked by all clients, very knowledgeable – but sadly he’s gone. It’s a very sad day for us.”

He said “a lot of security detail” is currently at the scene, including the British Council, and the police and ambulance services.

Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt.

"Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

The ADF began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in mid-2019 and is accused of killing thousands of villagers in frequent raids over the past decade.

The police did not give a precise location for the attack. The national park's western boundary is the shore of Lake Edward, which separates Uganda from Congo.

Bashir Hangi, spokesperson of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, said the attack took place on Tuesday evening. The wildlife authority said in a statement that one tourist was from South Africa and the other from the United Kingdom.

Following the incident, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its travel advice for Uganda, warning against “all but essential travel” to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

A statement on its website said: “If you are currently in the Park, you should follow the advice of local security authorities. If you are able to do so safely, you should consider leaving the area.”

Rebels from ADF have previously carried out attacks in the area and across the border in Congo, where they have bases.

Uganda and Congo launched a joint ground and air operation against the ADF in December 2021 in an effort to eliminate them from eastern Congo. Uganda says it has succeeded in killing more than 560 fighters and destroyed their camps.

Last week, ADF fighters killed at least one man and injured another when it ambushed a truck in western Uganda.

In September, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said an air strike had killed a senior ADF commander, Meddie Nkalubo, accused of being a mastermind of suicide bombings in Kampala in 2021 that left seven people dead.

Museveni said on Sunday that the relentless offensive against ADF, including air strikes a day before, had forced ADF fighters to re-enter Uganda where they could possibly increase attacks.

The Independent has approached the British High Commission Kampala for comment.