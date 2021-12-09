Violence in northern Cameroon between farmers and herders kills at least 22

More than 30,000 Cameroonians are said to have sought refuge in Chad

Josiane Kouagheu
Thursday 09 December 2021 11:37
<p>File photo: The national flag of Cameroon</p>

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 30 others injured this week in Cameroon’s Far North region in a resurgence of tit-for-tat violence between Arab Choa herders and Mousgoum farmers.

Hundreds of people fleeing the violence have streamed across the border into neighbouring Chad, the mayor of Chad’s capital N’Djamena, Ali Haroun, told Reuters on Thursday.

“We are in a full-on inter-community conflict,” said a Cameroonian regional official, who asked not to be named.

Chad’s President Mahamat Idris Deby said on Twitter late on Wednesday that more than 30,000 Cameroonians had sought refuge in Chad, but did not specify if they were all from the latest wave of violence.

Similar clashes occurred in northern Cameroon in August between Choa herders and Mousgoum fishermen, killing dozens of people and forcing thousands to flee to Chad.

In his Twitter message, Deby urged the international community to provide prompt aid to help Chad deal with the situation.

The violence in Cameroon’s Far North region is taking place in a zone where the army has for years been battling Boko Haram and, more recently, militants linked to Isis.

Local officials say it is the worst ethnic violence they have seen, with one of the reasons being that residents have acquired weapons in recent years in response to insecurity caused by Boko Haram and local bandits.

