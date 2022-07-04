A wildlife trophy hunter who posted photos of himself next to carcasses of endangered species has been killed in South Africa.

Riaan Naude, 55, was shot to death in “cold blood at close range” when a car pulled up next to him after he stopped on the side of the road because of an overheated car.

The Heritage Protection Group, a not-for-profit group against rhino poaching, added that there are two suspects involved in the hunter’s murder.

The group wrote in a Facebook post: “According to eyewitnesses, a white bakkie (truck) stopped next to him and shot him in cold blood at a short distance, after which the two suspects got out and only stole his pistol.

“They then jumped into the vehicle and raced in the direction of Marken. Traces were trampled on the scene. All the personal belongings were still in the vehicle, weapons, ammunition, hunting equipment and clothes were left as is.”

South African Police Service spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said: “The man was lying with his face up and there was blood on his head and face.”

A pair of hunting rifles, clothes, water, whiskey and pyjamas were found by officers, as reported by Maroela Media.

The 55-year-old ran the Pro Hunt Africa firm, a “hunting and Eco Safari outfit” in northernmost South Africa according to its website.

Twitter users have reacted to the news of his murder, with one user saying: “Karma hits back again, the hunter was hunted.”

Another user wrote: “He died the way he lived.”

The Limpopo province is known for wildlife reserves including the Kruger National Park.