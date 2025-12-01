Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

WHO makes big announcement on Ebola outbreak in Congo

An Ebola outbreak was declared in Congo in early September

Reuters
Monday 01 December 2025 14:33 GMT
Comments
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has been declared over
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has been declared over (Médecins Sans Frontières)

The Democratic Republic of Congo has officially declared its latest Ebola outbreak over, after a 42-day period without new recorded cases.

Congolese health officials and the U.N.'s World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the news on Monday, marking a significant public health achievement.

The outbreak, declared on 4 September in Kasai Province's Bulape health zone, was the country's first since 2022. Of 64 total cases, 45 people died and 19 recovered, according to the Congolese health ministry.

A revamped national surveillance system proved crucial in containing the spread, enabling authorities to swiftly map affected areas and limit transmission.

WHO regional director, Dr Mohamed Janabi, praised the rapid response as he stated: "Controlling and ending this Ebola outbreak in three months is a remarkable achievement."

No new cases were reported since 25 September, with the last patient discharged on 19 October. A 90-day period of enhanced surveillance will commence.

Health protocols require two maximum 21-day incubation periods to pass without new detections before an outbreak is officially declared over.

It marked the Central African nation's 16th Ebola outbreak since 1976. Ebola, a rare but often fatal illness, is endemic to Congo's tropical forests.

Transmitted via blood and other bodily fluids, it causes fever, body aches, and diarrhoea.

Ebola has affected other parts of Africa in recent years, with an epidemic declared in Western Africa back in 2013.

The first recorded cases were in Guinea, before the disease spread to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Mali.

Isolated cases were later recorded in the United Kingdom, Italy and Senegal, with the number of cases peaking in October 2014.

Over the next two years the number of cases gradually decreased and the epidemic was finally declared over on 9 June 2016, six weeks after the last case tested negative in Liberia’s largest city, Monrovia.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in