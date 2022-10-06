Uganda’s president promotes son after he threatens to invade Kenya

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni has promoted his son to the rank of general despite his tweets threatening to capture the capital of neighbouring Kenya in an unprovoked attack.

Muhoozi Kainerugab, 48, a senior military officer, issued a series of tweets, saying his military could capture Nairobi within two weeks and appeared to goad enraged Kenyans as he went on to joke about his previous remarks.

The Ugandan president subsequently sacked him as commander of the army’s land forces and sought “forgiveness” for his son’s remarks.

But any thoughts that Mr Kainerugab’s career was about to end in disgrace were scotched when he was then promptly promoted by his father.

The move is seen by some as confirmation that Mr Museveni is grooming his son to take over when he steps down. The 78-year-old has ruled Uganda since 1986.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country,” Mr Museveni said in a statement.

“It is not correct for public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries.”

Mr Kainerugaba, who has been called “the tweeting general” by critics, is an outspoken military official who has a history of trading barbs with opposition figures and weighing into politics.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted on Monday.

In another tweet he said: “I’m glad that I have scared you Kenyans a bit! Two weeks is long. Nairobi in one week for sure! Aided by my brothers from Carnival!”

His tweets triggered a backlash, with several slamming him for his “reckless” behaviour that could jeopardise the relations between two neighbouring countries.

He then asked people in Kenya to “relax”.

“I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax!” one tweet read.

In his father’s attempt at damage-control, Mr Museveni said has talked to Kenya’s president William Ruto.

The controversial military official is known for his comments expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels fighting with the government.

In his latest jeering remarks, he tweeted that he would give 100 cattle to Italy’s incoming far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni for being “fearless and true” as a bride price.